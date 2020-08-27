Funeral service for Mrs. Valentina McCollum, 70, of Ashville, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Gary Hare officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Union #3 Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Mrs. McCollum passed away on August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anatole Buzynovska and Anna Buzynovska; mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. P.W. McCollum.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Ed McCollum; stepchildren, Tina (Jerry) Hargett, Karen Roberts, Amanda (Tom) Atchinson, and Ted McCollum; seven grandchildren; sister, Larisa Ayzenshtat; one niece; one nephew; special cousin, Elena Ovchinnikova; and five sisters-in-law.
Valentina loved life and was always the life of the party and very outgoing. She was the former owner of Rainbow Beach Tanning Salon.
Valentina was born and grew up in Odessa, Ukraine; she was very excited when she became a U.S. citizen. She was of the Baptist faith and a very devout Christian.
Pallbearers will be Ted McCollum, Ronnie Pollard, Greg Pollard, Kenneth Pollard, Perry Gulledge, and Matt Reynolds.
