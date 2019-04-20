Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Vaunita Watts Lewis Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Vaunita Watts Lewis, age 74, of Glencoe, who passed away April 17, 2019. Pastor Randall Crotts will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Vaunita attended Glencoe Bible Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben David Lewis; and parents, Tommy P. and Pauline Virginia Watts.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Owens, David Lewis, Polly (Jamie) Betterton; grandchildren, Brandon Collins, Trevor Owens, Tyler, Luke, and Jacob Betterton; brother, Sammy (Linda) Watts; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 20, 2019
