Velma S. Payne

Steele - Velma S. Payne, 93, of Steele, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A private burial will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Velma retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 49 years of service. She enjoyed having a good time, spending time with her family, and reading the bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Vance Payne; parents, Horace and Avery Sharpton; and siblings, Hobert Sharpton, Jeanine Murphy, Elizabeth Adene Wolfe, and Mark Delane Sharpton.

Mrs. Payne is survived by her son, Bill (Dorothy) Payne; grandchildren, Megan Payne and Sarah (Brandon) Jester, Daniel D. (Jessica) Gunn, Wendell (Sandra) Phillips, and George Phillips; and siblings, Thelma Corbin and Ruth Beason.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any favorite charity or local fire department.

Special thanks to little sister Patti Young and Nee Gargus for all their love and help; and also to the Steele Fire Department and staff of Amedisys Hospice.



