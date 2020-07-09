1/
Vera Beatrice Reeves Miller
1920 - 2020
March 16, 1920 – July 6, 2020
Graveside Services for Vera Beatrice Reeves Miller, 100, of Collinsville, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Clevenger and Bro. Jimmy Simmons will officiate. Collinsville Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Miller died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her children, Morrison Lee (Liza) Miller and Wilson Reeves (Brenda) Miller; grandchildren, Lisa (Fred) Gear, Cathy Ryerson, Johnny (Tammy) Miller, Danny (Carrie) Miller, Anita (Joey) Adams, Rita (Greg) Parker; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Casket bearers will be Justin Miller, Andrew Adams, Josh Whitehead, Ethan Hunt and Taylor Ward.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery
