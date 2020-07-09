Or Copy this URL to Share

March 16, 1920 – July 6, 2020

Graveside Services for Vera Beatrice Reeves Miller, 100, of Collinsville, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Clevenger and Bro. Jimmy Simmons will officiate. Collinsville Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Miller died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her children, Morrison Lee (Liza) Miller and Wilson Reeves (Brenda) Miller; grandchildren, Lisa (Fred) Gear, Cathy Ryerson, Johnny (Tammy) Miller, Danny (Carrie) Miller, Anita (Joey) Adams, Rita (Greg) Parker; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Casket bearers will be Justin Miller, Andrew Adams, Josh Whitehead, Ethan Hunt and Taylor Ward.

