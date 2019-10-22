|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Vera Heathcock Gentry, 91, of Duke, who died Sunday. Reverend Ken Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Gentry will be remembered as a devout Christian with a memorable sweet disposition, cook extraordinaire and everyone loved her cakes. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Duke, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Gentry; parents, J.R. and Zula Heathcock; brothers, Lamar and Donald Heathcock; and stepmother, Imogene Stracener.
She is survived by sons, Robby (Thara) and Bruce (Rebecca) Gentry; grandchildren, Jennifer Gentry, Lydia Gentry; great-grandchildren, Kristen (Jonathan) and their soon-to-be great-great-grandson, Jonathan, Makayla and Landon.
Honorary pallbearers will be the family of Lamar Heathcock; deacons of First Baptist Church of Duke; and good friend and neighbor Rebel Campbell.
Special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and granddaughter Jennifer Gentry.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 22, 2019