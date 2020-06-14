Verbon (Bob) Jr. Bruce, 84, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Clayton Cemetery in Gadsden. Rev. David Carroll will officiate the service. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Bruce retired from the city of Gadsden with 34 years of service. He continued to work the next 19 years in the security department at Gadsden State Community College. Bob was very active in his community, volunteering with the Etowah County Rescue Squad for over 20 years.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Bruce; mother, Nellie Bruce; brothers, Samuel (Red) Bruce and James Hardy; brothers-in-law, Mack Smith and Riley Dobbs; and sister-in-law, Thelma Smith.

Mr. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Daisy Bruce; son, Bobby (Sharon) Bruce Sr.; grandsons, Bobby Bruce Jr. and Brandon (Stacey) Bruce of Ohio; granddaughter, Melanie Bruce; great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jaxon Bruce and Nathen Bruce of Ohio; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Evelyn Bruce of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Inez Hardy and Lillie Mae Dobbs; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Alabama City Jack's breakfast club, the staff of Encompass Health (Kelly, Sharon, Jamie, Tonya and Chaplain Dave Roberts), and all who helped during this difficult time.

Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Alabama City Jack's breakfast club.

The family will accept friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

