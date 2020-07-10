Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Verdis M. Seals, 90, of Gadsden, passed away June 30, 2020.

She is survived by son, Charles "Glen" Moore; grandchildren, Courtney Winborn, Talvish Winborn, Annissa Embry and Chiquita Seals; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel of West Gadsden Funeral Home. Cremation Services will follow. Rev. Willie C. Moore officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc. 256-549-0004

