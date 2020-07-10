1/
Verdis M. Seals
Mrs. Verdis M. Seals, 90, of Gadsden, passed away June 30, 2020.
She is survived by son, Charles "Glen" Moore; grandchildren, Courtney Winborn, Talvish Winborn, Annissa Embry and Chiquita Seals; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel of West Gadsden Funeral Home. Cremation Services will follow. Rev. Willie C. Moore officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc. 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
the Betty D. Robinson Chapel of West Gadsden Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
