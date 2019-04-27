|
Funeral services for Verna Blackburn, age 99 1/2, of Gadsden, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Dr. Larry W. Perkins will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Verna "Gan-Mommy" was of the Holiness faith and has been a faithful Christian. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother to her family. She was a faithful member of Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church and her love of the Lord was always first in her life.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Sue (Jim) Bragg; son, Dale Blackburn; brother, Jerry Humphrey; sisters, Jimmie Dean McClure, Hazel (James) Bohannon, Peggy Peppers; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and church family.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Bragg and Danny Blackburn.
Special Thanks to Deborah Leigh Bradley (daughter, Sue and Jim Bragg) for her love and care for the past 13 years for her grandmother and grandfather, and to Tammy Tillison, assistant Caregiver, and also to Kindred Caregivers. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 27, 2019