Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Blackburn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verna Blackburn Obituary
Funeral services for Verna Blackburn, age 99 1/2, of Gadsden, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Dr. Larry W. Perkins will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Verna "Gan-Mommy" was of the Holiness faith and has been a faithful Christian. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother to her family. She was a faithful member of Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church and her love of the Lord was always first in her life.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Sue (Jim) Bragg; son, Dale Blackburn; brother, Jerry Humphrey; sisters, Jimmie Dean McClure, Hazel (James) Bohannon, Peggy Peppers; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and church family.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Bragg and Danny Blackburn.
Special Thanks to Deborah Leigh Bradley (daughter, Sue and Jim Bragg) for her love and care for the past 13 years for her grandmother and grandfather, and to Tammy Tillison, assistant Caregiver, and also to Kindred Caregivers. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now