Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Vertis Headrick Obituary
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, 1/2/2020, at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Vertis Headrick, 97, of Hokes Bluff, who died Monday. Brooks Boyd will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Headrick was a devout Christian and longtime member of Glencoe Church of Christ. Great seamstress, artist, and an excellent cook. She enjoyed attending and volunteering at Hokes Bluff Senior Center.
She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to all. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Henry E. Headrick; parents, Estelle and Roscoe Laney; great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Headrick; and brother, Wayne Laney.
She is survived by daughter, Carylon Fountain; son, Waylon (Glenda) Headrick; grandchildren, Kristine (Chris) Belk, Yvonne (Jerry) Schmidt, Todd (Joan) Headrick; great-grandchildren, Marli, Kyndall, Sarah, Annie; great-great-grandson, Fischer; sisters, Alean Gorham, Evelyn (Raymond) Chamlee, Ila Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glencoe Church of Christ.
Special thanks to ER staff of Gadsden Regional and Encompass Hospice and Home Health.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -