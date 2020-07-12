06/29/1922 – 07/07/2020
Laudine Powell, affectionately known as Law by her family and close friends, was born in Cleburne County on June 29, 1922, the 3rd of 5 siblings. Her parents were Biddie Cleo and Henry Vester McElroy. She was a graduate of Heflin High School, where she was an honor student and excelled in basketball. On graduating, she took a bus to Atlanta, where she lived with her oldest brother and almost immediately went to work for Sears Roebuck & Company in the shipping department. It was in Atlanta where she met and married Alton Powell, a soldier at the time. Atlanta and later Colorado Springs are the only times she ever lived outside northeast Alabama. When he was discharged, they settled in East Gadsden and had 2 daughters. For 37 years, she was a dedicated member of East Gadsden Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church, where she was Church Hostess, President of the Women's Missionary Union, and Counsellor for the Girls' Auxiliary. A talented seamstress, she made everything she and her 2 daughters wore and often made clothes for nieces and friends. Even though she could have excelled at a career, she was a dedicated homemaker. For a few years, she worked as an attendant at a nursing home.
When she retired, she returned to Heflin, where she was always at home. Her granddaughter, Sandi Kay Pickett, moved her to Moody to be near her and to be able to give her better care. A very special debt of gratitude is owed to Sandi for being her confidant, primary caregiver, and protector for years. It is largely due to her diligence that Laudine Powell was able to be with us for almost a century. While in Moody, the family was thankful for the affectionate personal care she received from a very special person, Pat Alexander. She became a part of the family. After a serious fall, Laudine Powell, her daughters, granddaughter and great-granddaughter agreed that Autumn Cove Assisted Living in Oxford, Alabama, would make a good home for her. It was there that she passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, none of her family could be there. Special thanks go out to the administration and staff of Autumn Cove for their care and attention over the past several years. They really went above and beyond the call of duty, becoming an extended family.
She was predeceased by her oldest brother, Melton Bloyce McElroy and wife, Irena McElroy; an older brother, Doyce McElroy and wife, Mildred McElroy; and her younger sister, Jewel Morrison and husband, Ralph Morrison.
She is survived by her youngest brother, Orville Julious McElroy and wife, Nancy Armbrester McElroy; her 2 daughters, Sandra Powell Bernstein and Brenda Kay Powell; her granddaughters, Heidi Rose Powell and Sandi Kay McCulloch Pickett and husband, Steven Pickett; her great-granddaughter, Sabra Kay Pickett and husband, Gregory Floyd; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Dryden Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, a procession will transport Laudine Powell to Chulafinnee Baptist Church for her final resting place with her Mom and Dad as she requested.
Graveside Services will be held in her honor and for her family and loved ones.
Ryan Robertson, Probate Judge for Cleburne County, will be officiating.
Her oldest daughter Sandra Bernstein will give a Eulogy.
Music will be provided by Orville McElroy, and Heidi Rose Powell will sing.
B.J. McElroy will lead the closing prayer.
