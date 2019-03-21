|
|
Vicki Lee Tyler LaShore went to sleep with Christ on Saturday, March 16, 2019; she was born on November 21, 1953, to Olma Lee Brown and Jack Lee Sr.
Vicki was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. James Catholic Church. She had an Associate's Degree in Social Work. She worked with battered women and children. She loved her family and friends dearly; her hobbies included shopping on QVC and Home Shopping Network.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Lee Sr. and Olma Lee Perry; her two brothers, Jack Lee Jr. and James Woodrow Lee; her sister, Travis Annette Nelson, and husband James Bruce Tyler; sisters-in-law, Annette LaShore, Geraldean Collins and Willie Bee Wilson; brother-in-law, John Esters.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jerry L LaShore; her daughter, Christy Humphrey and son-in-law Michael Humphrey; granddaughters, Tatum and Phoebe Payton; grandsons, Landon Patterson, Dakota and Jesse Humphrey; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Cynthia) Toles, Herbert (Kathleen) Toles, David LaShore; and many nieces and nephews; and her family dog, Fancy Girl.
Pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Special thanks to Alacare Home Health and Hospice, special nurse Lindsey Dupree, and special friends Sylvia Rigdon and Anna Fulmer.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, with V.R. Fr. Jose Chaco at St. James Catholic Church; the family will receive family and friends an hour before.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019