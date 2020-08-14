1/1
Vicki Lynn Brooks
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Vicki Lynn Brooks, 62, who died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Brother Bud Swindale will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Vicki was a member of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her best friends in life were her late husband, Phillip, and her sister, Joan, whom she spent hours on the phone with each day. She always put others above herself and she was an exceptional caregiver for everyone. Vicki wanted everyone to celebrate her life and not mourn her death. She will be greatly missed. She graduated with honors from Southside High School in 1976, and obtained her associate's degree in science from GSCC on June 7, 1987, where she achieved Magna Cum Laude. She was also a retired Alabama State employee.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Clara Belle Hopper; and her loving and devoted husband, Phillip Beimrohr Brooks.
She is survived by her two daughters, Toni (Adam) Wolfe, Christina (Tony) Lancaster; treasured grandchildren, Gavin and Alyssa Wolfe, Brianna, Lynze, and Clay Lancaster; special sister, Joan (Ricky) Lowery; brothers, Gary (Gretta) Hopper and Jeff Hopper; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, who were all adored by Vicki.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Lowery, Tony Lancaster, Clay Lancaster, Adam Wolfe, Gavin Wolfe and Jay Garrard.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, who went above and beyond with their care and compassion.
Vicki wanted everyone to be comfortable at her service, so come as you are for those who want to; casual dress will be appropriate.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Joan, I am just so, so sorry. She was the best friend I ever had. All of her family will certainly be in my thoughts and prayers.
Beth Parker Harkins
Friend
