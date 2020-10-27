1/1
Vickie Carol Vice Lunsford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Carol Vice Lunsford
Vickie Carol Vice Lunsford, 71, of Southside, AL, passed away, October 14th.
She was born Gadsden AL, November 13th, 1948. Vickie Carol Vice graduated from Gadsden High School, class of 1967.
Vickie Lunsford is preceded in death by parents, Iber and Jesse Vice; sister, Jewel Blanton; brother, Wayne Vice.
Vickie was survived by sons, Walter (Jill) Lunsford and Adam Lunsford; grandchildren, Noah and Ryan Lunsford; brothers, James (Christine) Vice and Jerry (Nancy) Vice.
Special thanks to family friends; Don (Renetta) Bennefield, Samantha Peterson, Rebecca Bulter. Thanks to the medical teams of Dr. Michael Naughton and Dr. Luigi Bertoli for their years of caring support. Extended thanks to the ProHealth Hospice team for their support and dedication.
Funeral arrangements will be held 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 1st at Burns Bluff Wedding and Event Center, Albertville, AL. Reception of friends and family will be at 12 p.m. with service and meal beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either the Etowah County Humane Society or Never Surrender, a local breast cancer organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved