Vickie Carol Vice Lunsford

Vickie Carol Vice Lunsford, 71, of Southside, AL, passed away, October 14th.

She was born Gadsden AL, November 13th, 1948. Vickie Carol Vice graduated from Gadsden High School, class of 1967.

Vickie Lunsford is preceded in death by parents, Iber and Jesse Vice; sister, Jewel Blanton; brother, Wayne Vice.

Vickie was survived by sons, Walter (Jill) Lunsford and Adam Lunsford; grandchildren, Noah and Ryan Lunsford; brothers, James (Christine) Vice and Jerry (Nancy) Vice.

Special thanks to family friends; Don (Renetta) Bennefield, Samantha Peterson, Rebecca Bulter. Thanks to the medical teams of Dr. Michael Naughton and Dr. Luigi Bertoli for their years of caring support. Extended thanks to the ProHealth Hospice team for their support and dedication.

Funeral arrangements will be held 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 1st at Burns Bluff Wedding and Event Center, Albertville, AL. Reception of friends and family will be at 12 p.m. with service and meal beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either the Etowah County Humane Society or Never Surrender, a local breast cancer organization.



