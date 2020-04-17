Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Vickie Marie Kennedy

Vickie Marie Kennedy Obituary
Vickie Marie Kennedy, 66, of Rainbow City, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her husband, Ron Kennedy; mother, Joyce Mynatt, Seymour, TN; sister, Nancy (Steve) Rhymes, Memphis, TN; brothers, Harry (Janise) Mynatt Jr., Pell City, AL, and Jerry Mynatt, Seymour, TN. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Amy (Jason) Gilley, Glencoe, AL; and grandchildren, Kourtney and Lexon Mayo, and Dylan and Colton Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Mynatt Sr.; sons, Jeffrey Mayo and Jody Camp.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Health Care, Gadsden, and special nurses, Kayla Howington and Jenna Francey.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2020
