Vickie Marie Kennedy, 66, of Rainbow City, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her husband, Ron Kennedy; mother, Joyce Mynatt, Seymour, TN; sister, Nancy (Steve) Rhymes, Memphis, TN; brothers, Harry (Janise) Mynatt Jr., Pell City, AL, and Jerry Mynatt, Seymour, TN. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Amy (Jason) Gilley, Glencoe, AL; and grandchildren, Kourtney and Lexon Mayo, and Dylan and Colton Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Mynatt Sr.; sons, Jeffrey Mayo and Jody Camp.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Health Care, Gadsden, and special nurses, Kayla Howington and Jenna Francey.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2020