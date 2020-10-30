Vicky Jane Morgan

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Village Chapel, for Vicky Jane Morgan, age 61, of Gadsden, who passed away, Wednesday October 28, 2020. Rev. Philip Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Vicky passed after a 7 year battle with leukemia. During the process she suffered heart failure from iron overload. Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Glenn.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Morgan; parents, Perry and Louise Glenn; brother, Charles (Donna) Glenn; nephews, Andrew and Nathaniel Glenn.

Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to the Mt Pisgah Baptist Church cemetery fund in her name: 7400 Tabor Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Glenn, Andrew Glenn, Jeff Elliott, Randy Sitz, Courtney Cole, and David Freeman.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Mayo, Bob Means, all her ballroom dancing friends, The Coosa Valley parrot head friends, the Highland FVD, and all of her life friends.

Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at UAB that worked so hard to cure Vicky.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.



