Vida D. Rogers
Gadsden - Mrs. Vida Faye Rogers, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Monday November 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30pm at Crestwood Cemetery.
Bro. David Carroll officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm prior to the service at
Collier- Butler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rogers was born in Grant Alabama to J.D. and Florence Dunn. She was retired from Riverview Regional Medical Center, as an RN. She is proceeded in death by her parents J.D. and Florence Dunn, her husband Bobby O. Rogers, her son Dewayne Rogers, and her great grand-daughter Emersyn Gowens.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Barry) Dykes and Angie (Greg) Gowens. She is also survived by her grandchildren Summer (Jamey) Patterson, Robert Brown, Tyler (Karla) Gowens, Kristy Brown, Brad (Nichole) Rogers, Dalton ( Haley) Gowens, and her great-grandchildren Everett Gowens Taylor Gowens, Caedyn, Asher, Graesyn and Everly Patterson, Ace and Beaux Gowens, as well as her sisters Mildred Dunn and Lois Brown.
Mrs. Rogers was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Malone Baptist Church for many years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Mountain Cove Assisted Living for their wonderful care of our mother.
Pall bearers will be Robert Brown, Greg Gowens, Tyler Gowens, Jamey Patterson, JD McDuffie and Nick Bishop.
The family will accept flowers.
Online condolences mat be made at www.collier-butler.com
.