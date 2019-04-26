|
|
Viola Beatrice Sanders Noble, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 95, walked into Jesus' arms on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beatrice died peacefully after a long and full life. Beatrice was born March 1, 1924, to Ralph F. Sanders and Barbara McCurley Sanders. Beatrice married the love of her life, William Acton Noble, on December 21, 1940, who predeceased her on January 16, 1983.
Beatrice loved her family first and foremost! She was known as mother, Grandmother Bea, Great Bea and Aunt Bea by those who loved her and was known for joking and laughter that always occurred when she was around. Beatrice is especially known for her beautiful quilts and all other embroidery she enjoyed making. She started each day by doing the crossword puzzle in the newspaper and loved reading The National Enquirer. Beatrice was a Christian lady who loved life to the fullest and made the best biscuits ever!
Survivors include daughter, Valerie Waddell of Gadsden, AL, who selflessly took care of her mother and was Bea's best friend. She is also survived by son, John Noble (Nancy) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandchildren, Nicole Waddell Roper (David), Harvest, AL, Calvin Noble (Jennifer), Jacksonville, FL, and Valerie Noble, Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren, Matthew Roper and Allesandra Roper of Huntsville, AL, and great-grandson, Calvin John Noble, about to be born in Jacksonville, FL; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Bea's services will be held Saturday, April 27, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home: Visitation 10-11 a.m. Funeral at 11 a.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019