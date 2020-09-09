Viola Marie Tallent, 77, of Southside, passed away September 6, 2020.

A drive-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be at 5:30 p.m. at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Marie Duke Tallent grew up in Cullman, Alabama. She worked in real estate for several years and was a real estate agent at Coosa Properties and a co-owner of R and M Properties. She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to hosting an annual Halloween Party and New Year's Day meal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Welcome Duke, Viola Marie Brenner Duke; brothers, Wayne Duke and Jimmy Duke; and brother-in-law, Junior Hardin.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Tallent; sons, John David Ezell (Stephanie) and Lonnie Duke Ezell (Hattie); grandchildren, Hunter Ezell (Courtney), Rachel Golden (Austin), Cameron Ezell (Savannah), Jaimen Ezell, Lizzy Ezell; great-grandchildren, Ben Ezell, Lily Ezell, Eleanor Ezell, Charli Claire Golden; sister, Margaret Hardin; brother, Frank Duke (Joan); and sisters-in-law, Reba Duke and Becky Duke.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Bowman, Eddie Christian, Hunter Ezell, Cameron Ezell, Jaimen Ezell, Austin Golden, David Barnett, Mark Light, Brent Lawley, Rick Tallent, Shane Tallent, and Phillip Tallent.

Special thanks to the first responders with the city of Southside; Encompass Hospice Care; caregiver Kim Morgan; friends and family who have taken care of the Tallent family throughout Marie's extended illness.

