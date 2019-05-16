|
|
Mrs. Violet Griffin, age 89, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate. Entombment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Garden Mausoleum. The family will accept friends for visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, prior to the service.
Violet was born on May 24, 1929, in Anniston, AL, to Jesse J. Carroll and Mana Laney Carroll. She was the 2nd oldest of 7 children and one of two remaining siblings. Violet graduated from Oxford High School, class of 1947, where she was a cheerleader. Upon graduation, she worked as a telephone operator with BellSouth. She married Lt. Col. James W. Griffin (Bill) in 1951 and embarked on a life of an "officer's wife," serving in the capacity of planner, hostess, homemaker and moving specialist. Bill's Army career took them all over the world, but after the Army life, Violet settled in Gadsden, AL, for retirement. She participated in many activities, including Antiquarian Society, The Woman's Club, Armchair Golfers, and enjoyed her volunteer work at the hospital as a "Pink Lady." She was a member of First Baptist Church, Gadsden.
Violet was an excellent cook, providing many memorable Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve spreads, always using her cherished family recipes and decorations that were in keeping with family tradition. She had a love of music and dancing and a contagious smile and nurturing heart. She will be greatly missed by her only daughter, Denise Griffin (Dr. Kenneth) Skelton, who was her frequent shopping/lunch buddy and best friend. She is survived and will be missed by her husband of 68 years, Bill Griffin, with whom she kept the dance floor lively! Violet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved through acts of service to others and devoted her life to taking care of all the people she loved. She was also a believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ, and never missed a Sunday until her health prevented her from attending. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Other survivors include two granddaughters, Kendall Skelton (Chris) Welder and Kimberly Skelton (Andrew) Woodall; great-granddaughters, Peyton and Paige Woodall and Kate Welder; one brother, James Carroll; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse J. and Mana Carroll; brothers, Ralph Carroll, Sonny Carroll and Billy Carroll; sisters, Shirley Cambron and Geraldine Kidd.
Special thanks to staff and caregivers at GHRC, special sitter Brenda Bussard, Dr. H.B. Thompson, longtime physician, and Nurse Tracy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Violet's name may be made to the Humane Society of Etowah County.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2019