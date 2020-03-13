Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Violet Milwee


1933 - 2020
Violet Milwee Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Violet Milwee, 86, of Gadsden, who passed away on Tuesday. The Rev. Roy Head and Don Young will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Milwee will be remembered for her love of yard and estate sales. She was a feisty little woman with sparkling blue eyes who dearly loved and reminisced about her former students. She was a longtime member of 12th Street Baptist Church, where she truly enjoyed the fellowship of her Sunday school class. She sure wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Milwee Sr. and her son, John Gregg Milwee.
Mrs. Milwee is survived by her son, Robert (Caroline) Milwee Jr.; daughter, Jane Milwee; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Milwee; grandchildren, Katie Eller, Jeff Milwee, Kerry Weems, Alex Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Emily Bennefield, Zac Milwee, Catherine Milwee and Eleanor Milwee and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Tammy, Sharon, Barbara and Tonya with Encompass Hospice, whose love and care meant so much.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2020
