Funeral service for Mr. Virgil Glenn Bobbitt, 74, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Ernest Mote and Pastor Daniel McGatha officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Young's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Bobbitt passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Arlowe Bobbitt; brothers, Charles and Jerry Bobbitt; sister, Kathleen; and twins.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sue Bobbitt; children, John (Brittany) Bobbitt and Shannon (Michael) Ellzey; grandchildren, Adeline Sky Taylor, Drake Bennich, Sanea Bennich, Cody Johnson, Dakota (Haleigh) Ellzey and Stephanie Ellzey; great-grandchild, Bentlee Ellzey; brother, David Ricky (Edna Mae) Bobbitt; chosen brother, Mack Lipscomb; sisters, Barbara Coulter, Carolyn Bobbitt; chosen sisters, Velma Ann Holloway and Rosemary Tinsley; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bobbitt was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. He was a carpenter most of his life and was a member of Ball Play #1 Fire Department, where he served as Chief for many years. He was associated with many organizations within the Ball Play community and was also a recipient of the Don Aires Award.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020