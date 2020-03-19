Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Bobbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Glenn Bobbitt


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Glenn Bobbitt Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Virgil Glenn Bobbitt, 74, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Ernest Mote and Pastor Daniel McGatha officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Young's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Bobbitt passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Arlowe Bobbitt; brothers, Charles and Jerry Bobbitt; sister, Kathleen; and twins.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sue Bobbitt; children, John (Brittany) Bobbitt and Shannon (Michael) Ellzey; grandchildren, Adeline Sky Taylor, Drake Bennich, Sanea Bennich, Cody Johnson, Dakota (Haleigh) Ellzey and Stephanie Ellzey; great-grandchild, Bentlee Ellzey; brother, David Ricky (Edna Mae) Bobbitt; chosen brother, Mack Lipscomb; sisters, Barbara Coulter, Carolyn Bobbitt; chosen sisters, Velma Ann Holloway and Rosemary Tinsley; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bobbitt was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. He was a carpenter most of his life and was a member of Ball Play #1 Fire Department, where he served as Chief for many years. He was associated with many organizations within the Ball Play community and was also a recipient of the Don Aires Award.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -