|
|
Virginia Day Baker, 71, (January 21, 1948 – March 10, 2019) of Gadsden, passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning after a long illness.
Ginger was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Sibley Day, Sr.; her brother, Mr. William Sibley Day, Jr.; and her son, Mr. Blair Coleman Baker.
She is survived by her partner, John Disque Agricola; daughter, Allison Baker Paterson (Pratt); stepson John Disque Agricola II (Hillary); stepdaughter, Amanda Ellalee Agricola (Mateo Marquez); grandson, McKee Pratt Paterson; granddaughter, Virginia Edith Paterson; step-grandson, John Disque Agricola III; a host of friends, and countless former students.
Ginger was a loving friend, mother, and grandmother; a lifelong educator at Southside Elementary and later at Episcopal Day School, and a faithful Episcopalian.
A celebration of Ginger's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CurePSP at www.psp.org.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019