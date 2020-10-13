February 7, 1936 – October 11, 2020
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Virginia Kaye Ramsey Stanfield. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Virginia died October 11, 2020, at home in Gadsden, Alabama. Bishop Stephen Kimball will officiate. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Devine, Margaret Knight and Carrie Tidmore; sons, Todd Stanfield and Michael Stanfield, all of Gadsden; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Wanda Haney of Ashville, Linda White and Patricia (Eddean) Duke of Gadsden; brothers, John (Mary) Ramsey and Joseph (Sharyon) Ramsey of Gadsden, Dale Ramsey of Hamilton, Alabama.
Preceding her in death were her two sons, Gary and Perry Stanfield; parents, Alfred and Ruby Ramsey; several brothers; and a sister.
Virginia retired from EMCO/Mid-South of 31 years. She was an avid reader and loved paint books. She loved her family and she was cherished.
Pallbearers are Eddean Duke, Daniel Duke, Vincent Ramsey, James Anderson, Cordell Haywood and Tim Ramsey.
The burial will be at the family cemetery, Ramsey Cemetery, after the funeral service. Collier-Butler will be in charge.
