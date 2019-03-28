Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Siberton Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Siberton Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
Mrs. Virginia Renae Link-Larson, 42, formerly of Glencoe, passed away on Saturday, March 23. She is survived by her husband, Michael Larson; and her biological son, Joah Christian. She was preceded in death by her biological daughter, Mary Benefield; mother, Virginia Link; sister-in-law, Cheryl Link; and mother-in-law, Karen Hayes. She is also survived by her father, Oscar Link (Bonnie); brothers, Michael (Julie), David (Karon), Marty, Darrell, Paul (Melissa); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mary and Joah's wonderful parents, Chris and Angela Benefield and Melanie and Joel Christian. You were definitely an answer to a prayer and part of God's perfect plan for Mary and Joah.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Siberton Baptist Church in Attalla, AL, with Pastor Lestley Drake officiating. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the memorial service at Alabama City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lovelady Center in Birmingham (www.loveladycenter.org).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 28, 2019
