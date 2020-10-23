Virginia Ruth Essary

Chapel services will be 2:30 pm Monday, at Crestwood Chapel, for Ms. Virginia Ruth Essary, age 84, of Southside, who died Thursday. Reverend Daryl Brown will officiate Burial will be in Williams Memorial Gardens Southside. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.

Virginia worked for Sam's warehouse and was a counseling agent for Adult Abuse.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Lee Martin Sr.son Rick Muns

She is survived by daughters Charlotte(James) Spurling, Charles Martin Jr., Ramona McGuoirk, Jennifer Barnard, Benjamin Martin 12 grandchildren,29 Great grandchildren 4 great- great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, and Charity Christopher R.N.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12:30 until the time of service.



