Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Middleton Presbyterian Cemetery
behind Oak Bowery Baptist Church
Ohatchee, AL
Virginia Ruth Kitchens-Shelnutt Obituary
Graveside service for Mrs. Virginia Ruth Kitchens-Shelnutt, 92, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Middleton Presbyterian Cemetery in Ohatchee, behind Oak Bowery Baptist Church. The Rev. Tim Wells will be officiating. Mrs. Shelnutt passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, DiAnne Hurst; and her son, Ronnie Kitchens.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Betty Ann Henderson; her son, Larry (Pam) Kitchens; her grandchildren, Todd (Laurie) Hurst, Annette Kitchens, Jason (Wendy) Kitchens, Lance (Missy) Kitchens and Casey (Scott) Clay; numerous great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Shelnutt was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ohatchee and worked for many years at McGuffey Nursing Home in Gadsden. The family would like to extend a special thanks to NHC Healthcare for their loving care during her final days.
Online condolences to the family at www.annistonmemorial.com.
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019
