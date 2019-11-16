Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Funeral Home
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Virginia Traylor Hudson Obituary
Graveside services for Virginia Traylor Hudson, 92, who died November 14, 2019, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17 at Crestwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at Crestwood Funeral Home. Daniel Pope will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Hudson was married for 54 years to her beloved husband, Ike Hudson. She was a member of Bellevue United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord, her church, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Lee Traylor; and her sister, Betty Gillian.
She is survived by her children, Terry Hudson, Karen (Spence) Adcock, and Jan (Jerry) Fraiser; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Chappell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Tiffany, Shelly, and Savannah, who were so kind to our Mother; and special caregivers Phillis Gray and Norma Hill.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019
