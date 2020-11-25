1/1
Virgol Lacy Sexton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgol Lacy Sexton, Sr.
Hokes Bluff - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Virgol Lacy Sexton, Sr., 66, of Hokes Bluff, who died Monday, November 23, 2020. Rev. Chris Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lacy attended school at Sand Rock and graduated from Hokes Bluff High School. He served in the Army National Guard and retired as an E-08 Master Sergeant. He worked for Goodyear and was a mason at the Glencoe Masonic Lodge. Lacy loved to spend time with his family and always had a great story to tell. He enjoyed Alabama football, cooking, playing golf, traveling, and watching western movies. Lacy was a great friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by father, A.J. "Dude" Sexton; mother, Margaret "Big Mom" Sexton; sister, Bobbi Grace; brother, David Sexton; and brother-in-law, Richard Abel.
Lacy is survived by his children, Lacy (Suzy) Sexton, Jr. and Brooke Sexton; soul mate, Dona Sexton; chosen daughter, Anna (Tony) White; grandchildren, Drew Smith, Taylor Smith, Logan Smith, Logan Sexton, Caitlin Morrow, Autumn White, and Landon White; great-grandson, Karsten Smith; brother, Gerald Sexton (fiancé, Debbie Anderson); and sister, Lisa Abel.
Pallbearers will be Lee Hopper, Lane Hopper, CJ Beam, and Tim Beam.
Special thanks to Acute Care nurses at Regional Medical Center, Anniston, Renee Poole, Pam Kadle, Sheila Williams, Tonya Parrish, and the MICU nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved