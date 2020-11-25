Virgol Lacy Sexton, Sr.

Hokes Bluff - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Virgol Lacy Sexton, Sr., 66, of Hokes Bluff, who died Monday, November 23, 2020. Rev. Chris Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Lacy attended school at Sand Rock and graduated from Hokes Bluff High School. He served in the Army National Guard and retired as an E-08 Master Sergeant. He worked for Goodyear and was a mason at the Glencoe Masonic Lodge. Lacy loved to spend time with his family and always had a great story to tell. He enjoyed Alabama football, cooking, playing golf, traveling, and watching western movies. Lacy was a great friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by father, A.J. "Dude" Sexton; mother, Margaret "Big Mom" Sexton; sister, Bobbi Grace; brother, David Sexton; and brother-in-law, Richard Abel.

Lacy is survived by his children, Lacy (Suzy) Sexton, Jr. and Brooke Sexton; soul mate, Dona Sexton; chosen daughter, Anna (Tony) White; grandchildren, Drew Smith, Taylor Smith, Logan Smith, Logan Sexton, Caitlin Morrow, Autumn White, and Landon White; great-grandson, Karsten Smith; brother, Gerald Sexton (fiancé, Debbie Anderson); and sister, Lisa Abel.

Pallbearers will be Lee Hopper, Lane Hopper, CJ Beam, and Tim Beam.

Special thanks to Acute Care nurses at Regional Medical Center, Anniston, Renee Poole, Pam Kadle, Sheila Williams, Tonya Parrish, and the MICU nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday.



