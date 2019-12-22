Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
The Well
Viva Lou Olson

Viva Lou Olson Obituary
Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at The Well for Viva Lou Olson, 80, who died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Mark Dailey will officiate.
She was preceded in death by son, Keith Olson and is survived by daughters, Shannon Loyd and Vivian Hicks; grandchildren, Jennifer Gilbert, Ashley (Mark) Dailey, Renee Thaxton, Amber (Drew) Works, Jeremey (Miranda) Miller, Ryan Hicks, Tommy Loyd; and many dearly loved great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 22, 2019
