Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
New Bethel United Methodist Church
Ball Play, AL
Vivian Booker Obituary
Vivian Booker, 90, Centre, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at New Bethel United Methodist Church, Ball Play. Rev. Billy Warren, Pastor; Rev. Dedric Cowser, Officiating. Burial in adjoining cemetery.
Cherished memories will be remembered by her son, Michael (Cynthia) Booker, Huntsville, AL; daughter, Phyllis (Rickey) Chambers, Centre; grandchildren, Diimond, Dominique and DaVon; great-grandchildren, Ryelle and Jada; step-great-grandchildren, Caden, Braylen and Braxon; sister, Beverly G. Reed, Fairfield, AL; brother, Earnest Earl (Anne) Glover, Rome, GA; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Glover, Jerri Hereford and Odell Booker; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2020
