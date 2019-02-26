|
|
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Vivian McCullars Foshee, 81, of Gadsden, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Foshee will be loved and missed by her family, and the many friends she made while working at American Income Tax.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ermon Beryl Foshee; son, Bryan Foshee; parents, M.C. and Adeen McCullars; and sister, Martha Dean McCullars.
She is survived by daughter, Connie Smith; son Mike Foshee Sr.; grandchildren, Michelle (Brent) Baugh, Sheila (Robert) Bozarth, Mikey Foshee Jr., Nathaniel (Bree) Foshee, Mandi Foshee, Josh (Carmen) Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Juanita McCullars.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2019