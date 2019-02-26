Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Foshee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian McCullars Foshee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vivian McCullars Foshee Obituary
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Vivian McCullars Foshee, 81, of Gadsden, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Foshee will be loved and missed by her family, and the many friends she made while working at American Income Tax.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ermon Beryl Foshee; son, Bryan Foshee; parents, M.C. and Adeen McCullars; and sister, Martha Dean McCullars.
She is survived by daughter, Connie Smith; son Mike Foshee Sr.; grandchildren, Michelle (Brent) Baugh, Sheila (Robert) Bozarth, Mikey Foshee Jr., Nathaniel (Bree) Foshee, Mandi Foshee, Josh (Carmen) Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Juanita McCullars.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now