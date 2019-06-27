Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Vivian Othell Payne Loggins

Vivian Othell Payne Loggins Obituary
Vivian Othell Payne Loggins, age 86, of Altoona, departed this life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Her Celebration of Life and Going Home Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roy Daugherty and Rev. Mylon Metcalf will be officiating; Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at Morgan Chapel.
Burial will be in Samuel's Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019
