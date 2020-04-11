Home

Vorice McBurnett Obituary
Graveside services were held Friday, April 10, 2020, at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery for Mrs. Vorice McBurnett, 80, of Glencoe.
Mrs. McBurnett passed away on April 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles McBurnett; great-grandson, Jaxon Jaynes; parents, Alfred and Eula Hurst; 6 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Vanessa (Billy) Fordham; grandchildren, Brooke Fordham and Keri (Jason) Morris; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Morris and Aiden Jaynes; chosen children, Ronnie (Laura) McBurnett, Sharon (Ed) Corley, Linda (Rick) Rouse, Wanda McCary and the late Jackie McCary. They blessed her as children and with grandchildren.
Vorice was a lifelong member of Green Valley Road Church of Christ. She had a passion for cooking and taking care of others.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 11, 2020
