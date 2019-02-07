|
|
Funeral service for W. Harold Kines, age 87, will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, with Rev. Rodney Ragsdale and Rev. Garry Brown officiating. Mr. Joe Kines and Mr. Jim Simmons will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Kines passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Arlene McKinney Kines; and nieces and nephews, Joe, Janis, Bruce, Phyllis, Linda, Mike and Angela.
Pallbearers will be Michael Kines, David Simmons, Ray Glover, Kevin McCord, Barrett Ragsdale and Phillip Kines. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall McCord, Matthew Kines and Rusty Kerns.
Mr. Kines was a native and lifelong resident of Piedmont. He served as a life guard at the Piedmont YMCA and was a U. S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 15026 and retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Gadsden, Alabama, with over 32 years of service. Mr. Kines was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Kines; brothers, Austin and Harvey Kines; sister, Ruth Gowens; his father in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Burnie H. McKinney.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. K.J. Shah, Dr. G. Patel, Dr. Richard Caldwell, Dr. Boodoo and Dr. Osahai.
The family request no flowers and ask that memorial contributions be made to: Memorials Processing, , 501 S. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 7, 2019