1/
Walter Anderson Sivils
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Gadsden Church of Christ, 1203 Piedmont Cut-Off, for Walter Anderson Sivils, 83, of Gadsden, who died August 28, 2020. James Segars will officiate. Burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Sivils was born February 1, 1937, in Gadsden and resided most of his adult life in the Gadsden and Albertville/Boaz areas. He was a graduate of Marion Military Institute and was a member of Gadsden Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Wilson Sivils.
He is survived by his daughters, Becky S. (Eric K.) Nordgren, Gadsden, and Nicke S. (Stan K.) Keimer, Fairhope; grandchildren, Kelly (Brad) Cauthen, Alyssa Keimer, Eric (Madye) Nordgren, Miles (Brooks) Nordgren, and Millicent Nordgren; great-grandchildren, Gus Nordgren, Josephine Nordgren, and Aubrey Cauthen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Childhaven Children's Home: Childhaven, Inc., 1816 Childhaven Road, Cullman, AL 35055.
Honorary Pallbearers are Eric Nordgren, Stan Keimer, Eric O. Nordgren, and Miles Nordgren.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. before the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Gadsden Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral
02:00 PM
Gadsden Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved