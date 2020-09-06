Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Gadsden Church of Christ, 1203 Piedmont Cut-Off, for Walter Anderson Sivils, 83, of Gadsden, who died August 28, 2020. James Segars will officiate. Burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mr. Sivils was born February 1, 1937, in Gadsden and resided most of his adult life in the Gadsden and Albertville/Boaz areas. He was a graduate of Marion Military Institute and was a member of Gadsden Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Wilson Sivils.

He is survived by his daughters, Becky S. (Eric K.) Nordgren, Gadsden, and Nicke S. (Stan K.) Keimer, Fairhope; grandchildren, Kelly (Brad) Cauthen, Alyssa Keimer, Eric (Madye) Nordgren, Miles (Brooks) Nordgren, and Millicent Nordgren; great-grandchildren, Gus Nordgren, Josephine Nordgren, and Aubrey Cauthen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Childhaven Children's Home: Childhaven, Inc., 1816 Childhaven Road, Cullman, AL 35055.

Honorary Pallbearers are Eric Nordgren, Stan Keimer, Eric O. Nordgren, and Miles Nordgren.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. before the service.

