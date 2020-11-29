Walter Calvin Higginbotham

Gadsden - Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Walter Calvin Higginbotham, age 96, of Gadsden who passed away on November 27, 2020. Burial was as Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

He was a lifelong resident of Gadsden, AL. He attended Gadsden City Schools and was drafted into the Army during WW2 where he served as sergeant in Hawaii. After his military service, he returned to Gadsden where he then graduated from Gadsden High School. He was also a graduate of Jacksonville State University. He retired from Gadsden Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Madison Higginbotham, parents Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Higginbotham, brother Robert Claude Higginbotham, and sisters Bonnie Turner and Jimmie Farrington.

He is survived by his sister Frances Higginbotham, nephew Robert Higginbotham, niece Sandra Nichols, and honorary granddaughters Sophia McCullough and Makenzie Lankford.



