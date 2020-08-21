Funeral service for Mr. Walter Daniel Gray, 64, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Thom Harrison officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Gray passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace D. and Catherine Gray.
Left to cherish his memories are his son, Jason (Shea) Gray; grandchildren, Finn Gray, Stella Gray, Cohen Gray; and special friend, Debbie Walker.
Mr. Gray was a 1974 graduate of Glencoe High School. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed helping others. His outlook on life was to serve God and others. He was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church. He enjoyed sharing God's glory, and he loved animals and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"