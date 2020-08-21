1/1
Walter Daniel Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mr. Walter Daniel Gray, 64, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Thom Harrison officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Gray passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace D. and Catherine Gray.
Left to cherish his memories are his son, Jason (Shea) Gray; grandchildren, Finn Gray, Stella Gray, Cohen Gray; and special friend, Debbie Walker.
Mr. Gray was a 1974 graduate of Glencoe High School. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed helping others. His outlook on life was to serve God and others. He was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church. He enjoyed sharing God's glory, and he loved animals and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved