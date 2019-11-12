|
Walter E. "Gene" Ward II, 72, of Gadsden, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from complications of heart disease.
He was a Navy veteran, stationed in Adak, Alaska, during the Vietnam War. He retired from Gadsden Fire Department in 2004. His favorite pastime was bass fishing, and he earned the nickname "Lean Gene the Fishing Machine."
He is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Ward; brothers, Royce (Bobbie) Smith and Greg Ward; sons, Eugene Ward and Joe Ward; daughter and fishing partner, Sarah Ward; and grandchildren, Taylor Phillips and Amelia Morgan.
The family is organizing a celebration of life, which will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 12, 2019