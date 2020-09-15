March 10, 1948 – September 8, 2020

Walter M. "Pete" Bryant, 72, of Albertville, passed away September 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Pete was born on March 10, 1948, in Anniston, Alabama. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Bice Bryant; daughter, Tina Bryant Sewell (Derek), Hokes Bluff; son, Walter M. Bryant Jr., Albertville; and one grandson, Maxwell C. Sewell, Birmingham.

He was preceded in death by parents, James and Ruby Waites Bryant; and siblings, Bob Bryant, Bill Bryant and Jo Bryant Haney. He is survived by sisters, Irene Anderson and Shirley Bobbit; brothers, John "Hop" Bryant and James Bryant.

Pete grew up in Gadsden, where he attended Emma Sansom High School until he joined the United States Army. It was while he was stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey, that he met his loving wife, Linda. They lived most of their married life with their children in Bellmawr, New Jersey, until they moved to Albertville, Alabama, to be closer to family and enjoy their retirement.

Our family would like to give special thanks to Shepherd's Cove Hospice, Albertville; and doctors and nurses at Marshall Medical Center South.

