1/
Walter M. "Pete" Bryant
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 10, 1948 – September 8, 2020
Walter M. "Pete" Bryant, 72, of Albertville, passed away September 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
Pete was born on March 10, 1948, in Anniston, Alabama. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Bice Bryant; daughter, Tina Bryant Sewell (Derek), Hokes Bluff; son, Walter M. Bryant Jr., Albertville; and one grandson, Maxwell C. Sewell, Birmingham.
He was preceded in death by parents, James and Ruby Waites Bryant; and siblings, Bob Bryant, Bill Bryant and Jo Bryant Haney. He is survived by sisters, Irene Anderson and Shirley Bobbit; brothers, John "Hop" Bryant and James Bryant.
Pete grew up in Gadsden, where he attended Emma Sansom High School until he joined the United States Army. It was while he was stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey, that he met his loving wife, Linda. They lived most of their married life with their children in Bellmawr, New Jersey, until they moved to Albertville, Alabama, to be closer to family and enjoy their retirement.
Our family would like to give special thanks to Shepherd's Cove Hospice, Albertville; and doctors and nurses at Marshall Medical Center South.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved