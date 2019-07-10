Home

Holly Pond Funeral Home
161 Brooklyn Rd
Holly Pond, AL 35083
(256) 796-0333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Walter Ronnie Curl


1953 - 2019
Walter Ronnie Curl Obituary
Walter Ronnie Curl passed away the morning of July 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pam; daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Jon Benefield; son and daughter-in-law, Walter Nicholas and Morgan Curl; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick) Speer, Will and Wyatt Benefield; great-grandson, Waylon Speer; and sister, Vicky Curl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Velma Curl.
He leaves behind a loving family and many wonderful memories.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Burial will follow in Bethlehem East Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. Wednesday until services begin at 1 p.m.
Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curl family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 10, 2019
