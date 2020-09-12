Mr. Walter Steven Richey, 69, of Gadsden, passed away. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include daughter, Amanda Summers; brothers, Anthony Richey and Chris Richey.

He was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Ida Richey.

Mr. Richey was a CPA, CFO at The Bridge, Inc., and a member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store