1/
Walter Steven Richey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Walter Steven Richey, 69, of Gadsden, passed away. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors include daughter, Amanda Summers; brothers, Anthony Richey and Chris Richey.
He was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Ida Richey.
Mr. Richey was a CPA, CFO at The Bridge, Inc., and a member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
W.T Wilson Funeral Chapel - Rainsville
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
W.T Wilson Funeral Chapel - Rainsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.T Wilson Funeral Chapel - Rainsville
2226 Main St. Shiloh
Rainsville, AL 35986
256-638-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.T Wilson Funeral Chapel - Rainsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved