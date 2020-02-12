|
|
Wanda Anita Ryder, 73, of Ashville, passed away February 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Gadsden, Alabama, then moved to Helena, Alabama, in 1968. Wanda was a feisty, fun-loving woman with a lust for life. She adored her family and treasured having everyone close.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Christine McClendon.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vernall "Nick" Ryder; sons, Brent (Tracy), Brian (Cris); daughter, Leslie (Alan); grandchildren, Ashleigh, Joel, Max, Bella, Tina, Kayla, Beth, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Emmaleigh, Elleigh, James and Elliott.
Memorial Service to be announced.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 12, 2020