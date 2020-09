Private family services were held for Mrs. Wanda Tomlin, 85, of Gadsden, who died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dr. Steven Screws officiated. Burial was in Crestwood Cemetery with Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.

Mrs. Tomlin was born in Hokes Bluff. She retired as an executive secretary from her beloved job at Gadsden State Community College, where she first worked with the international students who were studying English as a second language. She then moved to the Social Sciences Department and worked there until she retired. She was a longtime member of Hokes Bluff First United Methodist Church, where she taught 1st grade Sunday School. She returned to Hokes Bluff after traveling the world with her husband while he was in the Navy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jerry D. Tomlin; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Norris; and brothers, Kenneth and Carl Wade Norris.

She is survived by her children, Jay (Jeanne) Tomlin, Greg (Shelaine) Tomlin and Stephanie (Tim) Massey; grandchildren, Brittany (Quincy) Suehr, Joel (Caitlin) Tomlin, Lindsay (David) Sparks, Caroline and Connor Massey; and great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to special friends James and Kathy Amos, Joyce Swindall, and Dr. David Tipton. Also thanks to Keith Chambers and Tim Massey for providing music for the service.

