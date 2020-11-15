1/
Wanda R. Forcier
1962 - 2020
2/12/1962 – 11/7/2020
Wanda passed away peacefully on November 7th 2020 at her request there will be a private memorial in the near future. In lieu of flowers please visit the website below to donate if you wish. Williams Southside Funeral Home will perform cremation services.
Wanda was a Veteran of the US Army and retired from ALCOA where she was a Trainer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Ruth Forcier Mother-in-law Anne Ledoux and Sister-in-law Amy Ledoux.
She is survived by her Spouse and Soul Mate of 38 years Julie Ledoux, her Sisters Norma Lynn Forcier and Lauri Tutor. Father-in-law Ed Ledoux. Her Uncles: Doug Walden, Clarence Forcier and Bill Forcier. Her Aunts Chong Lee Bellamy, Sheryl Austin and Michelle Forcier. Her extended Ledoux Family: Ed & Lisa, Christine, Robin & Joe Forte. Her besties: Kathy (Mertz) Beyer and Pam Anthony and many beloved Cousins, Friends and her dog Lily.
To celebrate her life, we have set up a Memorial Grove in Wanda's name through an organization called Trees for a Change.
The trees will be planted in a National Forest that was destroyed by wildfire. Wanda's trees will help restore the beauty of the forest and will be a living tribute to her for years to come. Her family will get a framed certificate with the number of trees and a card with all messages after all the contributions have come in. We invite friends, family and members of the community to contribute trees to this special grove by visiting this link: http://www.treesforachange.com/custom-grove-of-trees
You'll find her name in the drop down menu on the right side of the page.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
