Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Warren G. Gilbreath Obituary
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church for Warren G. Gilbreath, 96, of Sardis City, who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 3. Rev. Wayne White and Jason Gilbreath will be officiating. Burial will be in Whitesboro Baptist Church Cemetery with Etowah Memorial Chapel directing. Pallbearers will be Blake Gilbreath, Jon Carr, Jason Holland, Sam David Knight, Dr. Jed Howington and Whitt Rutland.
He was a native of DeKalb County and a resident of Etowah County most of his life. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir during his active years. He served in years past at Whitesboro Baptist as a deacon, Sunday School superintendent and song director. Warren was employed by Allis Chalmers and also worked in all aspects of farming. Singing was always an important part of his life, and he had a beautiful voice. He was active in community affairs throughout his life. He and his wife were named FHA Farm Family of the Year in 1972.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Imogene; daughters, Wondal (Ed) Perry, Ann (Mike) Carr; sons, Kenny (Nina) Gilbreath and Kyle (Vickey) Gilbreath; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dwight; his parents, James Wesley and Mary Jane Gilbreath; and eight siblings.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019
