Wayne C. McKinney, 69, of Battle Creek, MI, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Wayne was born December 31, 1950, in Gadsden, AL, to John and Ethel (Gibbs) McKinney. He attended Cleary College and received a B.A. in Business Administration.
Wayne is survived by his three children, Angela McKinney, Ronald McKinney and Tekesha Rose; and sister, Linda McKinney-Harris.
A private funeral service to celebrate Wayne's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service announcing.