Wayne C. McKinney
1950 - 2020
Wayne C. McKinney, 69, of Battle Creek, MI, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Wayne was born December 31, 1950, in Gadsden, AL, to John and Ethel (Gibbs) McKinney. He attended Cleary College and received a B.A. in Business Administration.
Wayne is survived by his three children, Angela McKinney, Ronald McKinney and Tekesha Rose; and sister, Linda McKinney-Harris.
A private funeral service to celebrate Wayne's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service announcing.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
8 entries
July 2, 2020
RIH my old friend and flag football teammate. You will be truly missed.
Lonzo Warren
Friend
July 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences and Continued Prayers for the Family!

Blessings and Love
Sharon Miller and Family
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Sharom Miller
Family Friend
July 2, 2020
Condelences in the loss of your
love one.

Mertis Morris and family
Mertis Morris
July 2, 2020
Prayers and condolences for the McKinney family. He will truly be missed.
Dajak (Jock) Williams
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Wayne, I appreciated your friendship through the years and will forever cherish fond memories shared with you, Diane, Skuttlebug and Jerry. They remain near and dear to my heart. I pray that you can now RIP.
Bettye Thomas-Gilkey
Family Friend
July 2, 2020
Rest Bro
Dave Stewart
Friend
July 2, 2020
Awesome coach, encourager, neighborhood Dad and champion. Praying Gods Comforts over your family
Eric Morris
Family
July 1, 2020
To the family, sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this time.
Vasanta and Wayne Thompson
Friend
