Dr. Wayne Chadwick Gibbs, 80, of Gadsden, Alabama, died May 15, 2020, surrounded by adoring family: wife, Melanie Kay Gibbs (née Smith), son, Richard Chadwick Gibbs, sister, Lynda Hills, all of Gadsden; and daughter and son-in-law, Julie Kay and Michael Lee Nelson of Birmingham. He is also survived by nephews, Adam Jones, Hunter Jones, Bowen Smith, Fred Smith; and niece, Sarah Hills.

Born July 9, 1939, to the late William Chadwick and Tommie Ruth Gibbs (née Hand) of Birmingham, Dr. Gibbs graduated Shades Valley High School in 1957, and Birmingham-Southern College, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in June 3, 1961, with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree at the Alabama College of Medicine, May 30, 1965. Dr. Gibbs was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and graduated third in his class of 67. He received The Lange Medical Publications Award for outstanding achievement as a medical student.

Dr. Gibbs completed an internship at Mobile General Hospital on June 30, 1966. He was appointed a Reserve Officer designation, grade of Lieutenant (Junior Grade), to the Medical Corps from November 30, 1962 to May 23, 1966, United States Navy. He served as Full Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Marine Corps, First Marine Division, F.M.F., Vietnam, 1966-67. He received the Navy Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving as a surgeon of the First Marine Division's Headquarters Battalion in Chu Lai and Da Nang, Vietnam, August 1966-August 1967.

Upon return to the USA, he completed a two-year active tour of duty at the Naval Hospital and Naval Aerospace Medical Center, Pensacola, Florida; he was honorably discharged. By June 1972, he finished a three-year Urology residency at the University of Alabama College of Medicine. Dr. Gibbs began his private practice at what would be later known as Gadsden Clinical Urology Associates in 1971.

Prior to retiring in 2005, Dr. Gibbs was President of the Medical Staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital, Gadsden, October 1977-September 1978. He was a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Preferred Medical Doctor Advisory Committee member, 1985-1988, and Chairman of that committee from 1988-1990. From 1990-1996, he served on the BCBSAL Board of Directors.

"Doc" was also an avid outdoorsman; he loved his vegetable and flower gardens. Many enjoyed what he grew; he was known to give away bouquets of sunflowers to colleagues and staff as a morale booster. The fish he caught, the beans he picked, and the corn he shucked wound up on the plates of many lucky family members and friends.

He loved his family and was a "family man." Before leaving for work, he made sure that all of their needs were met.

Those who knew him could all agree that he was patient, kind, and funny – deeply dedicated to being the best he could be – each and every day.

For that he will be forever remembered and forever missed. We love you and miss you.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rainbow Omega Inc., a faith-based nonprofit, dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities: 100 Hope Drive, Eastaboga, AL 36260.

