Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Wayne Greene, age 82, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Revs. Rodney Gilmore and Mark Gidley will officiate. Burial will follow at Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. Greene was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber after 37 years of service. He was a member of Covenant Christian Church. His passion was restoring antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude B. Greene; mother, Mary Greene; brother, Claude A. Greene; 2 sisters, Brenda Howard and Ann Greene.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Gidley Greene; 3 sons, Briggs (Janet) Greene of Ocala, FL, Miles (Susan) Greene of Hokes Bluff, and Chris (Cara) Greene of Tuscaloosa; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019