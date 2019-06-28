Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hokes Bluff Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Greene Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Wayne Greene, age 82, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Revs. Rodney Gilmore and Mark Gidley will officiate. Burial will follow at Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. Greene was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber after 37 years of service. He was a member of Covenant Christian Church. His passion was restoring antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude B. Greene; mother, Mary Greene; brother, Claude A. Greene; 2 sisters, Brenda Howard and Ann Greene.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Gidley Greene; 3 sons, Briggs (Janet) Greene of Ocala, FL, Miles (Susan) Greene of Hokes Bluff, and Chris (Cara) Greene of Tuscaloosa; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now