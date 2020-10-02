Mr. Wayne H. Sims, 81, of Southside, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Michael Hooks officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Young's Chapel Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Sims was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from the U.S. Army and had also served in the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. His awards include two Purple Hearts and a Distinguished Service Cross.
Those preceding him in death were his father, Benjamin H. Sims; mother, Gertrude Kelley Sims; and his wife, Lois Ogles Sims.
Survivors include his son, Wayne (Deborah) Sims; daughter, Kelley Sims (Edward) Andrich; granddaughter, Erin Brianna Sims; special companion and sweetheart, Lila Barber; sister, Peggy Sims (Robert) Freeman; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Ogles and James Sims.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
